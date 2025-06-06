3 E Network Technology Group (NASDAQ:MASK) and HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Financial Contrast

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) and 3 E Network Technology Group (NASDAQ:MASK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares HashiCorp and 3 E Network Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HashiCorp -18.66% -7.91% -5.79% 3 E Network Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HashiCorp and 3 E Network Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HashiCorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 3 E Network Technology Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HashiCorp currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.63%. Given HashiCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HashiCorp is more favorable than 3 E Network Technology Group.

86.3% of HashiCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of HashiCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HashiCorp and 3 E Network Technology Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HashiCorp $654.89 million 10.86 -$190.67 million ($0.61) -57.02 3 E Network Technology Group $4.72 million 7.39 N/A N/A N/A

3 E Network Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HashiCorp.

Summary

HashiCorp beats 3 E Network Technology Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc. engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up. It also provides security products, such as Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data; and Boundary, that applies an identity-based approach to privileged access management and unifies the controls to a single system. In addition, the company offers Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle; and Waypoint, an application delivery product that provides a developer-focused workflow for the build, deploy, and release process. Further, it provides HashiCorp Cloud Platform, a fully-managed cloud platform for multiple products to accelerate enterprise cloud migration by addressing resource and skills gaps, improving operational efficiency, and speeding up deployment time for customers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About 3 E Network Technology Group

3 E Network Technology Group Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business-to-business information technology business solutions. It offers business solutions to a variety of industries and sectors, including food establishments, real estate, exhibition and conferencing, and clean energy utilities. The company was founded on October 6, 2021 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

