418 Shares in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 418 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Q2 by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 179,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $493,342.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,165.36. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $36,881.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 58,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,429,168.90. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,456 shares of company stock worth $10,444,431. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Stock Up 0.4%

Q2 stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.82. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.97 and a 52 week high of $112.82.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

