46,376 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hara Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $65.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $69.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.75.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

