AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,618,600 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 3,871,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 219.9 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at C$27.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.41. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of C$22.10 and a 1-year high of C$32.50.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

