AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,618,600 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 3,871,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 219.9 days.
AB Volvo (publ) Stock Down 2.0%
Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at C$27.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.41. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of C$22.10 and a 1-year high of C$32.50.
About AB Volvo (publ)
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AB Volvo (publ)
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.