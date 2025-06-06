Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABL shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Abacus Life in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Abacus Life from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abacus Life by 1,629.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 180,914 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Abacus Life by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 1,009,431 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abacus Life by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 164,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the fourth quarter valued at $5,364,000.

NASDAQ ABL opened at $5.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.00 million, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 0.14. Abacus Life has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.51 million. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Abacus Life will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

