Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 138,756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,442,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $207.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at $96,664,732.58. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.