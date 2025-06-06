adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in May

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,800 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 538,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,177.0 days.

adidas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ADDDF opened at $241.02 on Friday. adidas has a one year low of $202.60 and a one year high of $274.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.09.

adidas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. adidas’s payout ratio is currently 37.90%.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

