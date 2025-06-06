adidas (ETR:ADS) Shares Down 1% – Should You Sell?

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €213.20 ($245.06) and last traded at €214.10 ($246.09). 382,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €216.30 ($248.62).
adidas Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €208.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €228.36.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than adidas
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.