Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Trading Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.38. 37,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 55,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAVVF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James raised Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Advantage Energy Trading Up 0.4%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $154.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.10 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 8.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

