Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,182,000. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,804,000. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.15.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $113.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $211,840.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,931.02. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $232,737.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,456.28. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

