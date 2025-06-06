Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Free Report) by 2,792.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,207 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Agora were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Agora by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter worth about $3,057,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 714.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 496,156 shares in the last quarter. 40.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agora Stock Performance

Shares of API opened at $3.82 on Friday. Agora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $356.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Agora Profile

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

