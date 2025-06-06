Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 116.80% from the stock’s previous close.

AKBA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Akebia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $969.13 million, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.73.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akebia Therapeutics

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CAO Richard C. Malabre sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $47,069.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,206.42. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 502,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 97,409 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 126,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 40,631 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 375,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 102,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

