Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $64.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th.

ALRM stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average is $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 6,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $413,813.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,316. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $51,716.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,260.64. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,334 shares of company stock worth $2,290,118. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 20.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 610.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 98,557 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 351.4% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

