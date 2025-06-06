Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Desjardins

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Desjardins from $4.75 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s previous close.

AQN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:AQN opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $692.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

See Also

