Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at CIBC from $5.75 to $6.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.93% from the stock’s previous close.

AQN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $692.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 50,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 935,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

