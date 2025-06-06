Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AQN. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $692.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 829,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 206,603 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,924,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after buying an additional 3,656,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

