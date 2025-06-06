Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $6.75 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AQN. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of AQN stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $692.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 39.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.