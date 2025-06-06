AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $10.49 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AlphaCore Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,803 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $207.91 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.