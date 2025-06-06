Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Altimmune

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

In other Altimmune news, CFO Gregory L. Weaver purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Price Performance

Shares of ALT stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $442.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.13. Altimmune has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $11.16.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altimmune

(Get Free Report

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.