Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is United Advisor Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

United Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $207.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,984,909. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.