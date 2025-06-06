Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Instrumental Wealth LLC

Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,664,732.58. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $207.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.