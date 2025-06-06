Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Trimmed by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $71,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3%

AMZN stock opened at $207.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,984,909. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

