Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 2.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shot up 2.1% on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $240.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $211.49 and last traded at $211.63. 16,194,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 41,898,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.23.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,984,909. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 138,756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,442,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

