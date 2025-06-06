American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,273 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,223,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,431,000 after purchasing an additional 413,193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,933,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $165,594,000 after purchasing an additional 184,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,505,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,774,000 after purchasing an additional 472,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,877,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after purchasing an additional 381,047 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,510.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,509,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,225 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

NYSE AEO opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

