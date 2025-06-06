American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Down 4.3% After Insider Selling

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $27.47 and last traded at $27.88. Approximately 228,106 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 180,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

Specifically, Director 325 Capital Llc sold 54,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $1,610,049.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,526,446 shares in the company, valued at $44,755,396.72. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director 325 Capital Llc sold 54,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $1,610,049.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,526,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,755,396.72. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, Director 325 Capital Llc sold 79,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $2,340,270.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,581,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,381,259.47. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on American Public Education from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on American Public Education from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $507.83 million, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.92 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in American Public Education by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

