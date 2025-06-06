American Trust Has $6.84 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American Trust cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $207.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,664,732.58. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.