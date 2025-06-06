Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,399 Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXS. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77. The company has a market cap of $156.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.41. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.24 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

