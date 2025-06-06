Analysts Offer Predictions for Senseonics FY2025 Earnings

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Senseonics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.10 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Senseonics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Senseonics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 362.30% and a negative return on equity of 842.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SENS. Mizuho initiated coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE SENS opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $345.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SENS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 120.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

