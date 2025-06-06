Analysts Set BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Target Price at $63.00

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded BILL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BILL in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on BILL from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on BILL in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,570.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BILL has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $64.30.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $358.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $73,100.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,512 shares in the company, valued at $404,735.60. This trade represents a 15.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BILL by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in BILL by 12,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

