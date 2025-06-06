Analysts Set BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Price Target at $28.13

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

BKV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on BKV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BKV from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BKV from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BKV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Get BKV alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKV

BKV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKV opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. BKV has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $26.78.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $216.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.20 million. Research analysts forecast that BKV will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Tameron sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $79,097.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,057.80. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lindsay B. Larrick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,431.20. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,777 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,699 over the last 90 days. 4.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BKV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKV. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BKV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,728,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BKV in the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BKV in the 4th quarter worth $9,553,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BKV in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BKV in the 4th quarter worth $170,000.

About BKV

(Get Free Report

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.