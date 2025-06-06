Analysts Set Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) PT at $55.33

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.40.
A number of analysts have issued reports on ESTA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.
NASDAQ ESTA opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.74.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.13. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 184.55% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $41.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.
