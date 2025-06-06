Analysts Set Expectations for Scholar Rock Q2 Earnings

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scholar Rock in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 3rd. Lifesci Capital analyst D. Kennedy expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the quarter. Lifesci Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on SRRK

Scholar Rock Price Performance

SRRK stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $46.98.

Insider Transactions at Scholar Rock

In other news, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $34,626.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,579.98. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 142,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $5,068,441.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,345 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,108.90. This trade represents a 56.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,798 shares of company stock valued at $6,284,738. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Scholar Rock by 21.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Scholar Rock by 152.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Scholar Rock by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Scholar Rock by 584.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in Scholar Rock by 2.2% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 39,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.