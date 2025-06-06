Analysts Set Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Target Price at $4.44

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.44.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

LPRO opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.79 million, a PE ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Open Lending had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, CEO Jessica E. Buss acquired 12,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $25,041.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,640.78. This trade represents a 38.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $4,326,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 777,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 295,395 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,655,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,554,000 after purchasing an additional 920,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

