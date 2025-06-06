Analysts Set Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target at $21.10

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLYM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush set a $17.00 price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,652,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 213.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 55,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 37,484 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 256,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLYM opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.40 and a beta of 1.12. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $24.71.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.69 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

