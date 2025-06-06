Analysts Set Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target at $21.10

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.10.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLYM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush set a $17.00 price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plymouth Industrial REIT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance
NYSE PLYM opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.40 and a beta of 1.12. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $24.71.
Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.69 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Plymouth Industrial REIT
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.