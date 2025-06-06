Analysts Set Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target at $109.90

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.90.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $117.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.
Shares of PRAX opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $860.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by ($0.09). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 9,409.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.22 EPS for the current year.
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.
