Analysts Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Target Price at $75.88

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 289,846 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 116,850 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,988 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 44,976 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 646,264 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $32,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,054 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,660 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 32,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $85.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $166.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

