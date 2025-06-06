Analyzing BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) & Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS)

Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) and BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Abits Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of BitFuFu shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Abits Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abits Group and BitFuFu”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abits Group $6.71 million 1.45 -$12.59 million N/A N/A BitFuFu $463.33 million 1.24 $10.49 million $0.35 10.03

BitFuFu has higher revenue and earnings than Abits Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Abits Group and BitFuFu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abits Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 BitFuFu 0 0 1 0 3.00

BitFuFu has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.43%. Given BitFuFu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BitFuFu is more favorable than Abits Group.

Profitability

This table compares Abits Group and BitFuFu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abits Group N/A N/A N/A BitFuFu 8.17% 40.15% 13.55%

Risk & Volatility

Abits Group has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BitFuFu has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BitFuFu beats Abits Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abits Group

Abits Group Inc. operates in the bitcoin mining business in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc. in November 2023. Abits Group Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

