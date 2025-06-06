Analyzing Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Niu Technologies has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercedes-Benz Group 6.99% 10.90% 3.84% Niu Technologies -8.53% -24.22% -9.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

75.1% of Niu Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Niu Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mercedes-Benz Group and Niu Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercedes-Benz Group 0 5 0 0 2.00 Niu Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and Niu Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercedes-Benz Group $157.56 billion 0.36 $15.43 billion C$3.81 3.83 Niu Technologies $3.47 billion 0.08 -$38.29 million ($0.31) -11.10

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than Niu Technologies. Niu Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercedes-Benz Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats Niu Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

About Niu Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People's Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebooks, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components consisting of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. In addition, the company operates NIU app, which provides online repair request, service station locator, theft reporting, smart check, smart services, scooter status, historical riding data, and key diagnostics, as well as NIU cover, which provides insurance services. It sells and services its products through city partners and franchised stores, distributors, third-party e-commerce platforms, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

