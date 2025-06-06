Analyzing Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR) & BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR – Get Free Report) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Verify Smart has a beta of 5.27, meaning that its share price is 427% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BHP Group has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of BHP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verify Smart 0 0 0 0 0.00 BHP Group 0 2 0 2 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Verify Smart and BHP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

BHP Group has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.45%. Given BHP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BHP Group is more favorable than Verify Smart.

Profitability

This table compares Verify Smart and BHP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verify Smart N/A N/A N/A BHP Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verify Smart and BHP Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verify Smart $220,000.00 33.16 N/A N/A N/A BHP Group $53.60 billion 2.36 $7.90 billion $4.40 11.32

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Verify Smart.

Summary

BHP Group beats Verify Smart on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verify Smart

Verify Smart Corp. provides wireless software solutions focused on IP fraud protection for secure authenticated transactions and celebrity services for fans interactions worldwide. The company's software solutions are delivered as Software as a Service model over the Internet, and allows its clients to access the company's application software and databases. Its products include VerifyNGo, which provides instant personal verification to combat fraud and identity theft through mobile device; and Prvii, a mobile communications service that enables celebrities to monetize their fan base via messaging channels. Verify Smart Corp. promotes its products and services across various markets, including consumer brands, financial services, sports/entertainment, governments, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as Treasure Explorations Inc. and changed its name to Verify Smart Corp. in March 2009. Verify Smart Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Fernley, Nevada.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in the mining, smelting, and refining of nickel, as well as potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

