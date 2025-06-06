AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 79.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANAB. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $621.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -0.20. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 24th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 269,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

