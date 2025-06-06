Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 61.20 ($0.83). 240,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 225,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.40 ($0.83).
Anexo Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 63.56.
Anexo Group Company Profile
Anexo is a specialist integrated credit hire and legal services group focused on providing replacement vehicles to consumers who have been involved in a non-fault accident, and has a dedicated housing disrepair team to help tenants facing category 1 hazards resolve the issues with the landlord and allow for essential report works to take place.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anexo Group
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.