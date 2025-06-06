Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 61.20 ($0.83). 240,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 225,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.40 ($0.83).

Anexo Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 63.56.

Anexo Group Company Profile

Anexo is a specialist integrated credit hire and legal services group focused on providing replacement vehicles to consumers who have been involved in a non-fault accident, and has a dedicated housing disrepair team to help tenants facing category 1 hazards resolve the issues with the landlord and allow for essential report works to take place.

