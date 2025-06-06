Anteris Technologies Global Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 11th (NASDAQ:AVR)

Anteris Technologies Global’s (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 11th. Anteris Technologies Global had issued 14,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $88,800,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the end of Anteris Technologies Global’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Anteris Technologies Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVR opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91. Anteris Technologies Global has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

Get Anteris Technologies Global alerts:

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Anteris Technologies Global will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Anteris Technologies Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVR. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

(Get Free Report)

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anteris Technologies Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anteris Technologies Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.