Anteris Technologies Global Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 11th (NASDAQ:AVR)

Anteris Technologies Global’s (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 11th. Anteris Technologies Global had issued 14,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $88,800,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the end of Anteris Technologies Global’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Anteris Technologies Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVR opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91. Anteris Technologies Global has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $8.79.
Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Anteris Technologies Global will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Anteris Technologies Global
Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.
