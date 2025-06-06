APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,817 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in APA were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in APA by 1,087.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in APA by 5,718.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in APA by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $33.41.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. APA’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on APA shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on APA from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on APA from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of APA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Get Our Latest Report on APA

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.