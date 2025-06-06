Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Up 20.9% in May

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,730,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 12,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.86 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 121.52%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 10,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 700,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,931.92. The trade was a 1.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $137,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 200,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.0% during the first quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

