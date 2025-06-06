AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Trading 4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $355.00 to $400.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. AppLovin traded as high as $412.95 and last traded at $414.39. Approximately 1,738,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,076,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $398.51.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on APP. HSBC set a $436.00 price target on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.10.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. This represents a 16.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.54, for a total value of $12,318,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,760,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,023,091.02. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,115,754 shares of company stock valued at $411,165,970 over the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in AppLovin by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.46 and a 200-day moving average of $331.62. The firm has a market cap of $140.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

