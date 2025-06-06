AQN Q2 EPS Forecast Decreased by National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AQN. National Bankshares cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

AQN stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $692.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 39.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,223,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,868,000 after buying an additional 19,392,805 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,886,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,473,000 after buying an additional 18,857,515 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,400,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,508,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

