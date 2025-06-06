Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 513,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 89,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,222,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.40 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $651.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,137.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ABUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

