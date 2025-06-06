Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives $111.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.33.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Arcellx from $133.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Arcellx Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.31 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average of $68.97. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $47.86 and a twelve month high of $107.37.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Arcellx will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

In related news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $377,655. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Arcellx by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the fourth quarter valued at $1,838,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

