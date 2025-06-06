Armis Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 31,396 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $139.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

