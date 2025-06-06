Armis Advisers LLC Invests $3.86 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,603 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 182,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $3,906,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $3,561,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $15,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $207.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.